Indiana’s Thanksgiving themed coaster is “Good Gravy”

Holiday World’s newest roller coaster, “Good Gravy,” which is set to open in May, recently revealed its seats.
The park unveiled the gravy boat-shaped train at the 2024 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Orlando.
Matt Eckert, President & CEO of Holiday World, stated, “Good Gravy! is built for families,” emphasizing the coaster’s family-friendly design.
Riders, once strapped in, will experience backward uphill pulls, forward flights past kitchen utensils, and a top speed of 37 mph.
The coaster surprises with a backward journey after riders think it’s over. All in all, the journey will be nearly 1,500 feet long.
With a 38-inch height requirement, even three-year-olds can enjoy the family coaster.
Also, in addition to the Good Gravy ride, the park introduces Stuffing Springs, featuring a play area, benches, shade, and a Dippin’ Dots stand in a refurbished 1964 Airstream Camper.
Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt says, “Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun. We’re excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it’s still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers.”
Holiday World and Good Gravy! open to Season Passholders on May 4 and 5, 2024, and to the public on May 11, 2024. For details, visit www.holidayworld.com.
