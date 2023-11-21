Karine Jean-Pierre Continues to Say Nonsense

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has a new top quote. This time, it is about President Joe Biden’s wisdom and stamina.

“What we say is we have to judge him by what he’s done, not by his numbers,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing.

“I would put the president’s stamina, the president’s wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people, against anyone,” she added. “Anyone, on any day of the week.”

Jean-Pierre said this while discussing President Biden’s ability to more bipartisan legislation than other recent presidents during his first nearly three years in office, his visits to active war zones in Ukraine and Israel and his work to bring down inflation and raise wages. Ignore the inflation part. Biden is a large reason as to why it is up.

“Our perspective is, it’s not about age, it’s about the president’s experience,” Jean-Pierre said. “That’s what we believe. And you know, as they say, the proof is in the pudding.”

Biden turned 81 Monday, a milestone he joked about during the annual turkey pardon earlier in the day.

“I just want you to know: It’s difficult turning 60,” Biden joked.

Age is going to be a factor in the next election, especially if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee. He is 77 and would be 82 at the end of a potential second term, but he is getting ahead of the narrative.

The former president shared a doctor’s note on Truth Social saying he’s in “excellent” overall health.

Can we get a doctor’s note on Biden’s overall health? I would like to see Karine Jean-Pierre answers questions about Biden’s health after a doctor did an evaluation of him.

