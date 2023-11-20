Elon Musk is Suing Media Matters

Media Matters for America is going to receive a “thermonuclear lawsuit” from Elon Musk and his company “X” on Monday.

Musk is filing this lawsuit because one of Media Matters for America’s reports prompted multiple corporations to pull their advertising from the billionaire’s rebranded social-media platform.

Musk is upset with liberal company’s story that claimed ads from top corporate brands were running “alongside white nationalist and pro-Nazi content.” X came out with an official statement about Media Matters for America saying the company, “completely misrepresented the real user experience on X,” leading to IBM, Apple, Disney, Lionsgate Entertainment, and others boycotting the platform.

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk posted early Saturday morning on X.

“Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them,” he added in a comment under the original tweet.

Recently, Musk has gone through it for appearing to promote an antisemitic post that alleged “Jewish communities have been pushing . . . dialectical hatred against whites,” to which Musk replied: “You have said the actual truth.” In another comment, Musk clarified he was referring to the Anti-Defamation League rather than speaking about all Jews.

After being beaten and battered by the media, Musk came out and said anyone who advocates for genocide will be removed from X. “As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide,” he posted. “Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension.”

To close the drama, X came out and reaffirmed their commitment to free speech.

“Above everything, including profit, X works to protect the public’s right to free speech,” the statement read. “But for speech to be truly free, we must also have the freedom to see or hear things that some people may consider objectionable. We believe that everyone has the right to make up their own minds about what to read, watch, or listen to — because that’s the power of freedom of speech.”

