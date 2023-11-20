Elon Musk is Suing Media Matters

Media Matters for America is going to receive a “thermonuclear lawsuit” from Elon Musk and his company “X” on Monday.
Musk is filing this lawsuit because one of Media Matters for America’s reports prompted multiple corporations to pull their advertising from the billionaire’s rebranded social-media platform.
Musk is upset with liberal company’s story that claimed ads from top corporate brands were running “alongside white nationalist and pro-Nazi content.” X came out with an official statement about Media Matters for America saying the company, “completely misrepresented the real user experience on X,” leading to IBM, Apple, Disney, Lionsgate Entertainment, and others boycotting the platform.
“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk posted early Saturday morning on X.
“Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them,” he added in a comment under the original tweet.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
Giving Machines Coming to Indiana
-
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-69
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Macy's is Bringing the Politics to Thanksgiving this Year
-
Attorneys In The Brownsburg School Abuse Case Provide Update