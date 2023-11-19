5 UCONN Dismantles Hoosiers in Empire Classic 77-57

NEW YORK, NY.–The #5 UCONN Huskies dominated the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team in the Saatva Empire Classic on Sunday 77-57.
Hoosier guard Trey Galloway hit a three to cut the UCONN lead to 58-48 with 7:38 left in the second half. After that, UCONN went on a 10-0 run and ended up outscoring Indiana 19-9 for the final 7:38.
Not long after the Galloway three, Hoosier forward Malik Reneau fouled out of the game. He was Indiana’s leading scorer with 18 points and 3 rebounds.
UCONN outrebounded Indiana 44-22. They also had 19 assists to just 6 assists for Indiana.
UCONN is the defending national champions. They improve to 4-0 with the win. Indiana drops to 3-1.
With the loss, Indiana plays at 4:30 pm Monday in the Empire Classic. Pregame coverage starts at 3:30 on 93.1 WIBC.
