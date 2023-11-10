Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Suspended

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has been suspended from coaching games for the rest of regular season.
The Big 10 announced today it was suspending the college football coach for the remainder of the 2023 regular season.
The NCAA is conducting an investigation into whether Michigan had a “sign-stealing” program last season.
