Polling Shows Donald Trump Leading Biden in Battleground States

Former President and leading Republican candidate, Donald Trump, is polling better than current President Joe Biden in battleground states.

According to new polls by The New York Times and Siena College, Trump is ahead of Biden by an average of 48% to 44% in five out of the six most important battleground states, all of which Biden carried in the 2020 election. Biden’s numbers have dropped due to concerns about his age, how he handles the economy, and other major issues, reports The New York Times.

The polls show Biden trailing Trump from three to 10 percentage points with registered voters in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada. The only battleground state that Biden led in was Wisconsin. He only led by two percentage points. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 1.8 percentage points with all states combined. Between each state it was between 4.4 and 4.8 percentage points.

The poll went beyond the upcoming election. It talked about how Biden is performing as president, which highlighted why he is slipping in the polls.

A majority of the voters in the poll said Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. The survey showed that the multigenerational and multiracial coalition that led to his win in 2020 is coming apart. It also showed that two-thirds of the electorate is seeing the United States moving in the wrong direction under Biden.

Trump is making waves with non-white voters. Biden’s lead in the Hispanic community is in single digits, and his advantage in urban areas came out to be half of what Trump has in rural areas.

Black voters also slipped away from Biden, registering 22% support in the key battleground states for Trump. This is a level that hasn’t been seen for a Republican presidential candidate in recent years.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the polling, click the link below.