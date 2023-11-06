“I did it on purpose.” Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been arrested and charged with criminal recklessness after slamming her car into a building on Sunday in Indianapolis.
According to IMPD, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, admitted to investigators that she crashed her car into the building off Keystone Avenue between 34th and 38th streets.
The building is used by the Black Hebrew Israelites.
IMPD says Almaghtheh told one officer she had been watching the news and “couldn’t breathe anymore.” She referenced her people back in Palestine. Almaghtheh said she passed by several times and saw the “Israel school”. She further stated, “Yes. I did it on purpose.”
There were people inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.
For now, she is charged with criminal recklessness, but she could eventually face additional charges as IMPD says they have contacted the FBI to look into the incident further.
