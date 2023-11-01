Another I.U. Fraternity Accused of Hazing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – You may remember hearing last month about an Indiana University fraternity accused of hazing students. Now, another campus fraternity is in a similar situation.
Kappa Alpha Psi has been told to “cease and desist,” after officials learned of possible hazing. It is the fifth fraternity to be placed on this list since the school year began.
Essentially, organizations facing cease-and-desist orders are not allowed to host any events or activities, until the orders are lifted, or an investigation has been completed.
Kappa Alpha Psi last found itself on the “Disciplinary Status” list during the 2019-2020 school year, with the listed reasons being “alcohol” and “non-compliance with the Greek Organization Agreement.”
Learn more about the university’s “Disciplinary Status” determinations here.
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
-
Baby Girl Born Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Indy Mayor Hogsett Discusses Where He was During 2020 Riots, Jefferson Shreve Responds
-
Kendall And Casey
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.