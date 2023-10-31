Two People Killed in Boone County Semi-Truck Collision

BOONE COUNTY, IND –Two people were killed when the tractor-trailers they were driving collided in western Boone County on Monday.
The incident took place at approximately 8:10 p.m. on SR 32 near CR 700 West, located just east of Western Boone Junior-Senior High School, about seven miles to the west of Lebanon. Cops say to reports of an explosion.
Police confirmed , Ranjeet Benipal, 30 years old, of Fresno, CA, and Kevin Barrientos, 31 years old, of Indianapolis, died in the crash.
Another car was damaged when it came into contact with debris, but none of the people in that vehicle suffered any injuries.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team responded to the scene.
