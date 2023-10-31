Yale Censors a Pro-Israel Column

Yale’s campus newspaper is under scrutiny for censoring a pro-Israel columnist by removing information from the column.

The information the Yale Daily News removed had to do with claims that Hamas raped women and beheaded men. They claimed that there was a lack of evidence around the raping and beheadings that have been committed by Hamas.

“I’m still collecting my thoughts on the YDN’s egregious correction,” Tartak, editor in chief of rival campus newspaper Yale Free Press, wrote on her X social media account on Monday.

She reposted a comment by a Yale professor, Nicholas Christakis, who asked: “Are the hostage-taking, murder of children in their beds, burning of people alive, and parading of nude captive women in the street also ‘unsubstantiated’?”

In the article, the writer, Sahar Tartak, went after a group on Yale’s campus called “Yalies4Palestine.” She titled her column, “Is Yalies4Palestine a hate group?” She wrote the article five days after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre that slaughtered more than 1,400 Israelis.

After the Hamas assault, Yalies4Palestine posted on its Instagram page which held “the Israeli Zionist regime responsible for the unfolding violence.”

Another social media post by Yalies4Palestine called on “the Yale community to celebrate the resistance’s success,” according to Tartak.

The group went on to express “full support of the Palestinian people’s right to resist colonization and return to their land” while dismissing “nonviolent acts of resistance” as ineffective.

“This language should terrify you,” Tartak wrote.

The beheadings and rapes the Yale Daily News claims is lacking evidence is clear as day. Israel has reported the beheadings of babies. They reported a handwritten note they found on a Hamas terrorist that encouraged his fellow terrorists to remove the heads, hearts, and livers from their Israeli victims.

There is clear evidence on what Tartak wrote. Universities need to change. They should not be censoring students when they do not like what they’re writing. It is unacceptable.

