Mike Pence Suspends his Presidential Campaign

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday in Las Vegas that he has suspended his presidential campaign.

“The Bible tells us that there’s a time for every purpose under heaven. Traveling across the country over the past six months, I came here to say it’s become clear to me that this is not my time. So, after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said, to audible gasps from the audience gathered at the Venetian resort on the Las Vegas strip.

After the announcement, he was met with a standing ovation from the people in the audience.