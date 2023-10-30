Listen Live
Tony Katz

Mike Pence Suspends his Presidential Campaign

Published on October 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced on Saturday in Las Vegas that he has suspended his presidential campaign.

“The Bible tells us that there’s a time for every purpose under heaven. Traveling across the country over the past six months, I came here to say it’s become clear to me that this is not my time. So, after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said, to audible gasps from the audience gathered at the Venetian resort on the Las Vegas strip.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close