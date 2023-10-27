Attorney’s Office of Indiana Awards $790,000 to State for Domestic Violence Programs

STATEWIDE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana released a joint statement today saying that they had awarded the state of Indiana over 790,000 dollars to bolster community responses aimed at stopping domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.
They made the announcement on Friday during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey’s latest numbers about 41% of women and 26% of men experience some sort of violence through a partner.
These funds were awarded through the Department’s Office of Violence Against Women.
In two separate grants the office gave $340,618 to the State and Territory Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Program with the intent to enhance coordination between the courts, child protective services, and law enforcement.
Another $450,000 were given to the Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program. Which offers 6 to 24 months of transitional housing or housing assistance to survivors of domestic violence and related offenses.
