How to Stay Safe This Halloween

STATEWIDE — With many planning to be out and about this Halloween, you may want to take a few steps to ensure that you and your family members stay safe.

If you or your family will be trick-or-treating this October 31st, consider following some of the advice included in this article.

For example, if this is the first year that your kids will be going without you, Captain Ron Galaviz – Chief Public Information Officer for ISP – urges you to plan their routes in advance and make sure you can call them.

Or, if you have teenagers who are still fairly new to driving, Galaviz recommends encouraging them to stay home, so they will not put themselves – or other youngsters – at risk.

*Note: These safety recommendations are courtesy of various organizations and officials around the state.*

Safety Tips: