Trump Fantasizes About Punching Biden Square in the Face

During rally in New Hampshire, Donald Trump fantasized about punching Joe Biden in the nose as he spoke to a crowd of supporters.

Trump recalled how Biden once made the comment that he’d “take Trump behind the gym and beat the hell out of him” if they were back in high school, while referencing Trump’s alleged derogatory past comments about women.

“I dream of that. You know what I’d do with him?” Trump asked the crowd. “I’d hit him right in that fake nose. He’s have plastic lying all over the floor.”

Ouch.

Trump also railed against President Biden’s response to the Hamas attack on Israel and vowed to build an Iron Dome-style missile defense shield over the U.S.

Although Trump spoke about his disapproval of Biden, he mainly focused on the criminal and civil cases against him during his speech. At one point, he compared himself to former South African president Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison for opposing South Africa’s apartheid system and was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

“I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela because I’m doing it for a reason,” Trump told the crowd in New Hampshire. “We’ve got to save our country from these fascists, these lunatics that we’re dealing with. They’re horrible people and they’re destroying our country.”