IMPD: Two Killed in Separate Shootings Monday Night

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after separate shootings in Indianapolis Monday night.
The first shooting happened a few minutes before 9 p.m. Indy Metro Police say they were called to an apartment building on West Ray Street, where they found a male who had been shot.
That male died at the scene. Police say they have also identified a male suspect in this shooting.
The second shooting happened a few minutes before 10 p.m. on Osceola Lane. IMPD says the woman was originally in “extremely critical condition,” but she later died.
Officers have arrested another male suspect in connection with this shooting.
Neither of the two victims have been identified at this time.
If you know anything about either of these incidents, please call the IMPD Homicide Office or contact Crime Stoppers.
Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
