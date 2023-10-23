Indiana ranks #8 for Halloween spirit in the U.S.

Consumers are expected to spend a record $12.2 billion on Halloween this year, and it’s not just due to rising candy costs. Halloween decoration trends are more popular than ever thanks to oversized yard decor like Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton and Lewis the pumpkin ghoul.

Fueled by Halloween magic and pumpkin spice, the mischievous team at ConsumerAffairs, has embarked on a spooky quest to unveil the most Halloween-obsessed states.

They delved into seasonal sorcery, online enchantments, and other mystical elements to conjure up each state’s “Terror Tally.” As they uncover these magical insights, we acknowledge the enchantments and eerie delights that thrill.

Now, behold the arcane revelations:

Most haunted attractions per capita: Kentucky, South Dakota and Indiana

Kentucky, South Dakota and Indiana Most Spirit Halloween stores per capita: New Hampshire, Utah and Delaware

New Hampshire, Utah and Delaware Most online searches for scary movies: Utah, West Virginia and North Dakota

Utah, West Virginia and North Dakota Most online searches for costumes: Kentucky, West Virginia and Utah

Kentucky, West Virginia and Utah Most pumpkin patches per capita: Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island

Now, let us traverse through the mystical realms of Halloween, where the festive and the lackluster coexist in harmony:

In the Most Enthusiastic Cauldron for Halloween:

New Hampshire Maine Utah Idaho West Virginia Kentucky Vermont Indiana South Dakota Montana

In the Cauldron of Diminishing Enthusiasm: