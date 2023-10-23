Blink 182 to Perform in Indianapolis in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS–The band Blink-182 will be back on the road this summer with a tour that includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis in 2024.
They will be debuting their new album “One More Time” for the first time in both the U.S. and Canada. The album features two number 1 singles in “Edging” and “One More Time.” They said they have had success recently with their recent global outing and “recent headlining festival performances” and want to capitalize on that.
This is also the first time that Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker have worked together on an album in a decade.
The performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is scheduled for Friday August 2, 2024. Tickets go on sale starting Friday October 27 at 10 am.
Blink 182 has sold 50 million albums worldwide and more than 15.3 million copies in the U.S.
