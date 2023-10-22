Listen Live
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.

Published on October 22, 2023

STATEWIDE — The Indiana High School Marching Band State Finals will be held in this weekend. The finals will are divided into Classes A, B, C, and D which represent the size of the school the band represents.

A list of the ten finalists for each class is available below.

Class A

Sound of Brownsburg Marching Band
Carmel Marching Greyhounds
Fishers Marching Tiger Band
Center Grove Marching Band
Avon Marching Black & Gold
The Pride of Westfield
Noblesville Marching Millers
Goshen Crimson Band
Carroll Charger Pride
Homestead Spartan Alliance Band

 

Class B

Greenwood Marching Woodmen and Irish Guard
Greenfield-Central Cougar Pride
Bloomington North Cougar Band
North Side Marching Legends
Jasper Marching Wildcats
Concord Marching Minutemen
Evansville North Green Brigade
Munster Marching Mustangs
F.J. Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers
Northview Marching Knights

 

Class C

Western Marching Panthers
Edgewood Marching Mustangs
Spirit of Twin Lakes
Beech Grove Marching Hornets
NorthWood Red Regiment
Concordia Lutheran Marching Cadets
Angola Marching Hornets
Garrett Railroader Regiment
Northwestern Tiger Pride
Fairfield Marching Pride

 

Class D

Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade
Lewis Cass Marching Kings
Pride of Paoli
Forest Park Marching Rangers
Monrovia Bulldog Brigade
Jimtown Marching Jimmies
Tell City Marching Marksmen
Adams Central Squadron of Sound
South Spencer Marching Rebels
Mater Dei Marching Wildcats

 

Tickets, times, and more information are available on inbands.com. The finals will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28th at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Local News - Events Local News - Sports

