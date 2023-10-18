Jordan Falls Short In Second Speakership Vote

WASHINGTON, DC — There’s still no elected Speaker of the House. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan failed to get the 217 votes necessary to win the top job in the chamber during a second vote Wednesday, gaining just 199 votes.
22 Republicans voted against Jordan. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got 212 votes.
The House is now in recess.
Congress must act to fund the government before mid-November. Wars are also going on in the Middle East and Ukraine.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Inside Thursday's Pro-Palestine Rally in Downtown Indianapolis, Both Sides Speak