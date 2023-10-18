Listen Live
Jordan Falls Short In Second Speakership Vote

Published on October 18, 2023

Speaker Vote Jordan Oct 18

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

WASHINGTON, DC — There’s still no elected Speaker of the House. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan failed to get the 217 votes necessary to win the top job in the chamber during a second vote Wednesday, gaining just 199 votes.

22 Republicans voted against Jordan. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries got 212 votes.

The House is now in recess.

Congress must act to fund the government before mid-November.  Wars are also going on in the Middle East and Ukraine.

