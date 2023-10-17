Listen Live
Top 10 colleges and universities in Indiana for 2024

Published on October 17, 2023

Illinois v Purdue

The college application frenzy is upon us. The first “early decision” college-application deadline is Nov. 1.

Tuition costs range from “Whoa, that’s pricey” to “Am I selling a kidney for this?” WalletHub has unleashed its 2024 College & University Rankings for our enlightenment. They’ve also thrown in some insights for good measure, not to mention separate rankings for colleges and universities.

Butler University campus green in Indianapolis

In their quest to help high school seniors make sense of this academic maze, WalletHub compared more than 800 higher-ed institutions across the country. They played around with 30 key metrics, bundling them into seven categories like “Student Selectivity,” “Cost & Financing,” and “Career Outcomes.” Think of it as academic Tinder, but with more dimensions than just swiping left or right. Their data buffet ranged from student-faculty ratios to post-attendance median salaries.

Notre Dame at Dusk

Indiana’s Top 10 Colleges and Universities

  1. University of Notre Dame
  2. DePauw University
  3. Purdue University-Main Campus
  4. Wabash College
  5. Earlham College
  6. Hanover College
  7. University of Evansville
  8. Butler University
  9. Ball State University
  10. Anderson University

 

Notre Dame University, South Bend, IN

University of Notre Dame: They’re acing the admissions game and rocking the graduation rate. But when it comes to net costs, they’re not exactly winning the frugality championship.

DePauw University: They’ve got a decent admission rate, but their net cost isn’t the thriftiest. However, they shine when it comes to student-faculty ratios, and they’re pretty good at delivering those post-graduation paychecks.

Illinois v Purdue

Purdue University-Main Campus: Purdue boasts a solid admission rate and graduation rate. They also offer a bright post-attendance future. As for net cost, it’s not the cheapest latte in the coffee shop.

Ball State University entrance sign

For the full report and to see where your dream school ranks, check out the link below:

Best Colleges & Universities Overall: Click here

 

 

