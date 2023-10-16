St. Louis Man Arrested in Fishers on Several Charges

FISHERS, Ind.–A man from St. Louis, Missouri was arrested in Fishers early Monday morning on several charges.

The Fishers Police Department says they spotted someone driving a maroon Lincoln MKZ erratically at 1 am. When the officer tried to stop the driver, police say the driver took off and caused a police chase, but that chase was eventually stopped.

Another agency attempted to stop him, but that pursuit was also terminated.

About 15 minutes later, police say they got a call about a crashed and abandoned car on I-69 North that matched the description of the car they previously chased. They also learned that the car was reported stolen out of St. Louis in July.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Revon Swinney of St. Louis, Missouri.

Police say they used a drone and K-9 to track and arrest Swinney. They also claim to have found an empty gun holster, marijuana, credit cards in various names, and several cell phones along with receipts.

Later, they found a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun with no serial number in a dumpster.

Swinney is charged with the following:

-Resisting Law Enforcement

-Auto Theft

-Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun

-Possession of Marijuana

-False Identity