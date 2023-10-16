St. Louis Man Arrested in Fishers on Several Charges

FISHERS, Ind.–A man from St. Louis, Missouri was arrested in Fishers early Monday morning on several charges.
The Fishers Police Department says they spotted someone driving a maroon Lincoln MKZ erratically at 1 am. When the officer tried to stop the driver, police say the driver took off and caused a police chase, but that chase was eventually stopped.
Another agency attempted to stop him, but that pursuit was also terminated.
About 15 minutes later, police say they got a call about a crashed and abandoned car on I-69 North that matched the description of the car they previously chased. They also learned that the car was reported stolen out of St. Louis in July.
The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Revon Swinney of St. Louis, Missouri.
Police say they used a drone and K-9 to track and arrest Swinney. They also claim to have found an empty gun holster, marijuana, credit cards in various names, and several cell phones along with receipts.
Later, they found a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun with no serial number in a dumpster.
Swinney is charged with the following:
-Resisting Law Enforcement
-Auto Theft
-Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun
-Possession of Marijuana
-False Identity
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Pro-Palestine Rally Set for Thursday on Monument Circle
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.