Two Killed, Four Hurt In Bad Crash In Anderson

Published on October 16, 2023

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two people are dead and four others are seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash during a police pursuit in Anderson Sunday morning.

At 11:54 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to a report of a fatal crash near the intersection of 19th and Jackson Street. According to officials, officers with the Pendleton Police Department were in pursuit of a suspect vehicle that continued into city limits. The pursuit ended once the suspect vehicle struck two vehicles near 19th and Jackson Street.

One vehicle struck included two people who were pronounced dead at the scene. The other vehicle struck was occupied by six people, four of whom were seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

The suspect suffered minor injuries and is in police custody. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the names of those who died once proper notifications are made.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will release the suspect’s information once criminal charges have been filed.

