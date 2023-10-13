Listen Live
October Fundraiser at Hoagies & Hops Supports Cancer Research

October 13, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember hearing about a recent fundraiser that Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin hosted at Hoagies & Hops. Now, the restaurant is hosting a fundraiser in honor of the owner’s grandmother.

This month, you can support cancer research at I.U. Health by ordering Nan’s Red Skin Potato Salad from the eatery on Boulevard Place. 100% of sales for the item will help fund multiple myeloma research.

Hoagies & Hops owner Kristina Mazza’s “nan” died from the illness in October of 2016.

Mazza’s restaurant mainly serves traditional Pennsylvania sandwiches and other menu items. Learn more at HoagiesAndHops.com.

Hoagies & Hops

Address: 4155 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis

Phone: 317-426-5731

Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays

