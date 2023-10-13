October Fundraiser at Hoagies & Hops Supports Cancer Research

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember hearing about a recent fundraiser that Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin hosted at Hoagies & Hops. Now, the restaurant is hosting a fundraiser in honor of the owner’s grandmother.
This month, you can support cancer research at I.U. Health by ordering Nan’s Red Skin Potato Salad from the eatery on Boulevard Place. 100% of sales for the item will help fund multiple myeloma research.
Hoagies & Hops owner Kristina Mazza’s “nan” died from the illness in October of 2016.
Mazza’s restaurant mainly serves traditional Pennsylvania sandwiches and other menu items. Learn more at HoagiesAndHops.com.
Hoagies & Hops
Address: 4155 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis
Phone: 317-426-5731
Hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sundays, closed Mondays
