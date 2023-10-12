National Dictionary Day: Here are the 10 words that Hoosiers misspell the most.

The US celebrates National Dictionary Day on Oct. 16 in honor of Noah Webster, considered the father of the American dictionary. National Dictionary Day “celebrates language, emphasizes the importance of learning and encourages readers to use the dictionary to improve vocabulary.”

In the annals of English language history, the year 1604 marked a remarkable milestone with the creation of the very first English language glossary. Robert Cawdry stepped into the limelight with his groundbreaking work, “A Table Alphabeticall.” This trailblazing endeavor earned it the distinction of being the “first single-language English dictionary ever published.” This linguistic treasure trove comprised around 3,000 words.

The first American glossary – “A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language” – was published in 1806 by Noah Webster, according to the Merriam-Webster website.

In 1828, Webster published “An American Dictionary of the English Language,” which had 70,000 entries.

As we gear up for National Dictionary Day, the good folks over at Betway have been up to some wordy research. They’ve been nosing around Google Search Volumes to find out which words people in each state struggle to spell the most.

National Dictionary Day: Indiana’s Top 10 Misspelled Words

So, here’s the scoop for Indiana: We’ve got the top 10 words that seem to give us a run for our money when it comes to spelling. Drumroll, please…

Bougie Patience Ninety Dessert Chihuahua Neighbor Congratulations Quiet Spaghetti Thorough

It’s like a linguistic rollercoaster out there! Who would’ve thought that bougie would top the list? Well, there you have it, folks. Spelling can be quite the adventure. Enjoy your wordy explorations!