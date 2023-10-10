This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country

A college town can be the secret sauce that makes your university experience memorable. When students embark on the quest for their ideal school, they often weigh a myriad of factors.
Chiefly, things like the big picture costs, the campus vibe, the amenities, the academic prowess, and the pulse of student life all come under scrutiny.
However, there’s another intriguing element that shouldn’t be overlooked – the location itself. A stellar college town can add a delightful sprinkle of joy to your everyday university existence.
In their quest, Bankrate didn’t just skim the surface. They delved into the nitty-gritty. Bankrate considered the cost of living, the sheer abundance of restaurants, and the safety factor, to uncover the cream of the crop in college towns across the United States.
One Indiana city ranks in the top 9:
Bloomington, Indiana- Indiana University, located in Bloomington, is referred to as one of the most beautiful campuses in the country. Also known as the Tree City, Bloomington is known for its conservation efforts, and students are often attracted to Bloomington’s outdoor recreation and natural sites.
All in all, the city is home to more than 200 miles of hiking and biking trails throughout the town. Scattered through trails are wetlands, the hardwood forest, and caves.
- Primary university: Indiana University.
- Population: 80,303.
- Percentage of population enrolled in college: 85 percent.
- Cost of living: 0.3 percent above the national average.
- Safety: 11 percent safer than the average U.S. city.
- Estimated number of restaurants, bars and coffee shops: 291.
Top 9 College Towns in the US
- Provo, Utah
- Athens Georgia
- College Station, Texas
- Iowa City, Iowa
- Gainsville, Florida
- Bloomington, Indiana
- Morgantown, West Virginia
- East Lansing, Michigan
- State College, Pennsylvania
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Six Indiana Small Cities Make List of Top 30 in America.
-
Indiana Police Superintendent Carter is Upset with Indianapolis
-
Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana
-
Former Greenwood Police Officer Found Dead at Park
-
Be Careful When Shopping At Temu
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Price is Right Live Coming to Nashville, Indiana.
-
$2 Million and $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana