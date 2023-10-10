This Indiana college town ranks in the top 9 in the country

A college town can be the secret sauce that makes your university experience memorable. When students embark on the quest for their ideal school, they often weigh a myriad of factors.

Chiefly, things like the big picture costs, the campus vibe, the amenities, the academic prowess, and the pulse of student life all come under scrutiny.

However, there’s another intriguing element that shouldn’t be overlooked – the location itself. A stellar college town can add a delightful sprinkle of joy to your everyday university existence.

In their quest, Bankrate didn’t just skim the surface. They delved into the nitty-gritty. Bankrate considered the cost of living, the sheer abundance of restaurants, and the safety factor, to uncover the cream of the crop in college towns across the United States.

One Indiana city ranks in the top 9:

Bloomington, Indiana- Indiana University, located in Bloomington, is referred to as one of the most beautiful campuses in the country. Also known as the Tree City, Bloomington is known for its conservation efforts, and students are often attracted to Bloomington’s outdoor recreation and natural sites.

All in all, the city is home to more than 200 miles of hiking and biking trails throughout the town. Scattered through trails are wetlands, the hardwood forest, and caves.

Primary university: Indiana University.

Population: 80,303.

Percentage of population enrolled in college: 85 percent.

Cost of living: 0.3 percent above the national average.

Safety: 11 percent safer than the average U.S. city.

Estimated number of restaurants, bars and coffee shops: 291.

Top 9 College Towns in the US