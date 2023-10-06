Listen Live
The Side Piece

Sports reign supreme on TV. Do you rely on cable or streaming? Let’s look.

Published on October 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Disappointed Multi-Cultural Group Of Friends In Sports Bar Watching Team Lose Game On TV

Source: monkeybusinessimages / Getty

Americans are absolutely smitten with sports, no doubt about it! Whether they’re cheering from the bleachers or lounging on their trusty couches, catching live sports remains a cherished national pastime.

Reviews.org decided to tackle the question of how Americans are satisfying their game-day cravings this year.

Male Friends Cheering For Their Team Winning Sports Match

Source: AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty

70% of Americans are getting their sports fix, and many are making it a weekly ritual.

Turns out, the NFL is still the undisputed champ, with a whopping 65% of live sports aficionados tuning in to it regularly.

Two male friends sitting on couch watching tv, football game or streaming program. Middle aged oversize men spending leisure time at home together in front of television.

Source: Ekaterina Fedulyeva / Getty

And what’s the MVP of streaming platforms for catching live action? Amazon Prime Video takes the crown, thanks to its touchdown deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football.

For all the nitty-gritty stats, you can check out the full report here: link.

Soccer Fans

Source: MilanMarkovic / Getty

Here are some of the highlights:

    • A staggering 70% of Americans are glued to live programming. Traditional cable and satellite subscriptions are still in the game, with 35% of fans sticking with them.
    • In the battle for sports supremacy, NFL reigns supreme at 65%, followed by the NBA at 50%, and MLB at 42%.
    • Rounding out the top ten are college football and basketball, NASCAR, NHL Hockey, Formula 1 Racing, UFC, and Mixed Martial Arts.
    • About 28% of Americans turn to streaming services for their fix, with Amazon Prime Video being the quarterback with 51% of the viewership.
    • Millennials are leading the streaming game, with 52% using on-demand services, while Boomers stick to satellite or TV with a 60% preference.
    • Most fans know where to catch their local teams (90%), but only 40% are familiar with regional sports networks (RSNs).
    • Fox Sports Regional Networks take the gold with 25% subscribing, followed by NBC Sports, Bally Sports, AT&T SportsNet, and Spectrum SportsNet.
SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close