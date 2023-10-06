Sports reign supreme on TV. Do you rely on cable or streaming? Let’s look.

Americans are absolutely smitten with sports, no doubt about it! Whether they’re cheering from the bleachers or lounging on their trusty couches, catching live sports remains a cherished national pastime.

Reviews.org decided to tackle the question of how Americans are satisfying their game-day cravings this year.

70% of Americans are getting their sports fix, and many are making it a weekly ritual.

Turns out, the NFL is still the undisputed champ, with a whopping 65% of live sports aficionados tuning in to it regularly.

And what’s the MVP of streaming platforms for catching live action? Amazon Prime Video takes the crown, thanks to its touchdown deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football.

For all the nitty-gritty stats, you can check out the full report here: link.

Here are some of the highlights: