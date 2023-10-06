ISP: Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Crash on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS--One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving several cars on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

It was at approximately 6:40 in the northbound lanes of I-465 at 86th street. It closed the northbound lanes there for more than four hours while the investigation happened, and the wreckage was cleaned up.

“This type of incident shows just how in the blink of an eye, everything can change,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

Perrine says an SUV ran into the back of stopped traffic.

“It appears that they just didn’t stop in the time. The driver just hit the back of the car in front of them. Right now, there is no indication that impairment was a factor, but our investigators are looking at everything to try and determine what caused the crash,” said Perrine.

The Indianapolis Fire Department got there and got rescued three people who were trapped and took them to a hospital. One woman died at the hospital. Another woman is seriously injured. A man also went to the hospital. He has minor injuries.

Four cars were also badly damaged.

“One other vehicle had minor damage and was able to drive away. The impact caused a chain reaction crash,” said Perrine.

Police have notified the families of those who were involved in the crash.

You can hear the interview with John Perrine below.