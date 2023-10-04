Temperature Shift: Cold Front Brings Chilly Weather to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We are experiencing unusually warm temperatures, but that’s about to change. Brace yourself for a significant shift starting tomorrow as a cold front sends temperatures dropping into the 50s by this weekend.

A cold front is expected to move across the state on Thursday, bringing rain. The rain will start in the northwestern part of the state and will spread across Indiana by the afternoon.

“We will see temperatures closer to normal or slightly below after the cold front passes,” said National Weather forecaster Jason Puma, who added that some parts of the state will experience rain.

Some areas may receive heavier pockets of rain than others, with many spots potentially receiving more than half an inch of rainfall.

“As we get onto Thursday, highs will only be in the upper 60s on Thursday and Friday, and then on Saturday and Sunday only in the upper 50s,” he added.