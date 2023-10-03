ISP: Semi Crashes, Catches on Fire in Steuben County

ANGOLA, Ind.–A semi crashed and caught on fire Monday night in Steuben County.

State Police say a 2015 Western Star semi-tractor/trailer was going too fast and the driver lost control of when it was westbound on U.S. 20 near a county road.

The semi 40,000 pound load of steel was dumped all across both lanes of U.S. 20 and into the side ditches. Then there was a fuel spill and the semi caught on fire. Investigators say the driver was able to get out through the windshield before the semi was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver has been identified as 58-year-old Duvall Arnold of West Palm Beach, Florida. Arnold has minor injuries. He was cited for speeding.

US 20 was shut down between SR327 and CR900W for several hours until the debris from the crash was cleaned up.