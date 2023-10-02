Eclipse Coming to Indiana in 2024, Expected to Help Tourism

STATEWIDE–A total solar eclipse is set to happen in Indiana on April 8, 2024. Astrophysicists say it will be the first since the Great American Eclipse in 2017 and the last until August 2044. It’s also expected to bring a lot of tourism to the state.

“There is a thin band from southwest to northeast through the state where this total eclipse will be visible. There will be around three to four minutes of total darkness,” said Gerry Dick, president of Inside Indiana Business, in a Monday interview with WIBC’s Tony Katz.

Even places in northern Indiana are likely to experience 90% darkness on that day from the eclipse.

“This is going to affect places like Evansville, Muncie, Bloomington, and a number of communities. The crazy thing is that they expect maybe more than a million people to come into Indiana and be involved in watching this. The economic impact is huge. In small towns around Indiana, hotel rooms are being booked at a rate of $1,200 a night because of the demand,” said Dick.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is getting ready for it.

“As I understand it, the staff at the Speedway is working with NASA to track the eclipse and see the optimal time for viewing and all those kinds of things,” said Dick.

The Indiana University Center for Rural Engagement has already begun the process of awarding microgrants of $2,000 to small Indiana communities to help them get ready for the eclipse.

Visit Indiana expects the total eclipse to take effect on April 8, 2024 in Evansville at 2:02 pm, in Indianapolis at 3:06 pm, and in Fort Wayne at 3:08 pm. Partial eclipse time projections vary depending on where you live.

You can listen to the full interview with Gerry Dick below.