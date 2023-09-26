16-Court Pickleball Complex Coming to Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A 16-court pickleball facility is coming to Freedom Park in Greenwood. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says this would make it the largest pickleball complex in Johnson County.

“Over the course of the next year, we are expanding our outdoor facility offerings with this complex and the Greenwood Sports Park coming to fruition. Both facilities are a direct response to the increased demand from residents. As these projects come online, our priority is serving our residents, but we also look forward to welcoming visitors from around Indiana and the Midwest right to our backyard,” said Myers.

It’s a valued at $1.3 million. Myers believes it will increase tourism for Greenwood too. It will be located north Freedom Springs Aquatic Park and have the ability to host sanctioned pickleball tournaments.

The Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department also plans to add an additional 120 parking spots at Freedom Park to accommodate both pickleball and aquatic center visitors.

“Greenwood has embraced pickleball from its inception with our first courts being established in 2017,” said Director of Greenwood Parks & Recreation, Rob Taggart. “Now, more than ever, the sport is attracting players of all ages and we are excited to increase access by adding additional outdoor courts.”

It is supposed to open in late spring 2024.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball has grown over 170% in the past four years.

Pickleball is like tennis, with a net dividing the two players — or pairs — and a court divided into zones. But there are elements of both ping-pong and badminton added into the game that add to the fast-paced and fun nature.

One of the largest pickleball events to ever happen in Indiana is happening in January. The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) announced its first ever APP Signature Event of 2024 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. The inaugural APP Collegiate Championships and Midwest Open will be January 3-7, 2024.