IMPD: Police Find Man Shot to Death Inside a Car

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a car on the city’s northwest side.

IMPD says they were called to the 800 block of W. 25th Street at approximately 7 a.m., where they found an adult male inside a vehicle parked in an alley behind an abandoned residence. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“When officers arrived, no people in the area witnessed what occurred,” said Officer Samone Burris. “This is a vacant house that we were dispatched to, so we believe that this person did not live at the vacant house.”

A family member alerted the authorities to the man’s body.

“It is a devastating incident for the family and community members here now,” added Burris. “We cannot solve these cases without our community.”

IMPD is urging anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit or contact Crime Stoppers.