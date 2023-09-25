Milwaukee Mile In, Texas Out On IndyCar’s 2024 Schedule

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The IndyCar schedule is receiving a slight tweak for the 2024 season which will see an old friend return to the calendar while another big mainstay will be off the 17-race schedule.

For the first time since 2015, the series will be returning to the Milwaukee Mile, but its return will come at the cost of the Texas Motor Speedway, which for the first time since 1997 will not host an IndyCar race.

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day weekend NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader beginning in 2024,” said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate IndyCar fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”

The last time IndyCar was at the Milwaukee Mile it was for a doubleheader. That is how IndyCar will be returning to the schedule for 2024, increasing the number of oval races on the calendar from five to six.

The season will once again kick-off as it typically does in St. Petersburg. Another new addition to the schedule will be the following week after St. Pete when drivers will take part in a first-of-its-kind non-points race at The Thermal Club where $1 million will go to the winner. It will be a made-for-TV event.

“The upward trajectory of the NTT IndyCar Series is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses, and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating and highly competitive from beginning to end.”

IndyCar is coming off a season that saw its highest yearly TV audience on record, averaging 1.32 million viewers per race. 12 of the 17 races, (including the Thermal All-Star Race) on the 2024 calendar will be aired on NBC, six will be on USA Network, and the remaining two will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Also of note will be the timing of the races. The Indianapolis 500 will be the first oval race on the schedule this year. Between doubleheaders at Iowa and Milwaukee along with the single oval race at Gateway, five of the last eight races will be on ovals.

The season will be capped off on the Streets of Nashville on a re-vamped street course that will incorporate parts of the city’s famous Broadway Street.

—

2024 IndyCar Schedule:

Sunday, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, March 24 The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge* (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, April 21 Streets of Long Beach (USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, April 28 Barber Motorsports Park (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Saturday, May 11 IMS Road Course (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Saturday, May 18 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1 (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, May 19 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, May 26 Indianapolis 500 (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, June 2 Streets of Detroit (USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, June 9 Road America (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Saturday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 1 (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, July 14 Iowa Speedway Race 2 (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, July 21 Streets of Toronto (Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Saturday, Aug. 17 World Wide Technology Raceway (USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, Aug. 25 Portland International Raceway (USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Saturday, Aug. 31 Milwaukee Mile Race 1 (Peacock, IndyCar Radi Network)

Sunday, Sept. 1 Milwaukee Mile Race 2 (USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

Sunday, Sept. 15 Streets of Nashville (NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Radio Network)

*Non-points event