Listen Live
Local News

Public Hearing Set for AES Indiana’s Proposed Rate Raise

Published on September 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The AES building in downtown Indy

Source: PHOTO: Chris Davis/Urban One

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana wants you to pay more for your electric bill, and you have a chance to say something about it.

Public comments will be held Monday, October 2nd at the New Augusta Public Academy North auditorium on 6450 Rodebaugh Road. You will have the chance to make a public comment to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, or send in mail or an email, about AES Indiana’s request to raise rates.

Related Stories

The hearing begins at 6 p.m., but since the case is pending, the commission won’t answer questions or engage in any further discussion.

You can mail your comments to Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 West Washington Street, Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

You can email uccinfo@oucc.in.gov, or visit http://www.in.gov/oucc/contact-us.

If you write into the commission, make sure you include your name, city, zip code, and use the case number “Cause No. 45911.”

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close