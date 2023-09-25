Public Hearing Set for AES Indiana’s Proposed Rate Raise

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana wants you to pay more for your electric bill, and you have a chance to say something about it.

Public comments will be held Monday, October 2nd at the New Augusta Public Academy North auditorium on 6450 Rodebaugh Road. You will have the chance to make a public comment to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, or send in mail or an email, about AES Indiana’s request to raise rates.

The hearing begins at 6 p.m., but since the case is pending, the commission won’t answer questions or engage in any further discussion.

You can mail your comments to Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 West Washington Street, Suite 1500 South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

You can email uccinfo@oucc.in.gov, or visit http://www.in.gov/oucc/contact-us.

If you write into the commission, make sure you include your name, city, zip code, and use the case number “Cause No. 45911.”