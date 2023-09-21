Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Discusses Economy, Says Future is Bright

GOSHEN, Ind.–The economic future of Indiana was the focus of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s discussion at a board meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and the Indiana Economic Development Foundation, Inc in Goshen on Wednesday.

More than 16,000 jobs have been added across Indiana in the last year. He says the state’s average wage of more than $33 an hour is above the national average, but lower than last year.

The mayor of Goshen Gina Leichty and the Chamber of Commerce both said that Holcomb’s initiatives are leading to economic success across the state. One of those is a second round of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), which Holcomb says will allow other projects in northern Indiana to grow.

“There were a number of projects in this area that were priority, but they had so many, which was a good thing. They don’t have to start from a stop or a standstill. So, I think as the region comes together and reviews what they submitted the last time, and takes a hard look at some of those projects they couldn’t get to, some will be pushed into round two,” said Holcomb.

Indiana’s Applied Research Institute, which includes the University of Notre Dame, was selected to get money, which will help funding research.

“In the area of developing our microelectronics ecosystem this is about $32.9 million in this first round, it’s a five-year program, so, these could be some of the biggest federal grants the state of Indiana’s received at some of our universities to work on,” said Holcomb.

Among the other investments he spoke of was a $3.5 billion project– that’s bringing a Samsung and General Motors electric vehicle battery plant to New Carlisle.

Holcomb also praised the work of the rest of Indiana too.

“When you talk about microelectronic, or hypersonics, these areas that we are leaning into, semiconductors, EV technology and the whole transition and the future of mobility, you have to be able to operate at a speed of business and nimble and what Indiana has proven in the Midwest is we pop off the map,” said Holcomb.