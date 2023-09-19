IMPD: Fatal Officer-Involved Southside Shooting Started with Domestic Disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says they received a call about a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Cops say the man threatened to kill a woman and her four children. As she left her home, she was followed by the man. Police found the woman and her children on Madison Avenue and East Southport Road.

“Officers located the suspect’s vehicle a short distance away and attempted to stop the vehicle,” said Lt. Shane Foley. “The suspect did not stop, and a short vehicle pursuit occurred.”

Foley says the pursuit stopped in the 1800 block of Portage Terrace. He exited the car with a gun in his hand.

“The suspect made multiple statements to police to, ‘Shoot me,'” said Foley. “Officers gave multiple commands to the suspect to drop the firearm and to lay on the ground,” Foley said.

Foley added police shot the man who fell in the driver’s seat. Police rendered first aid to the man, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

IMPD has identified the suspect as 37-year-old Eric Levon Taylor.

Police have learned that the man and woman have had an ongoing dispute for the past week and that the man threatened to kill her and himself. The officers involved were wearing body-worn cameras that were turned on at the time of the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting in the investigation. IMPD’s Critical Response Team will conduct the criminal investigation. The Internal Affairs Department will conduct a separate investigation, which will include the vehicle pursuit.