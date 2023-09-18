Rep. Jim Banks Addresses Eroding Trust in the U.S. Military

WASHINGTON — Trust in the U.S. military has decreased significantly recently, according to Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), who spoke at the Pray Vote Stand Summit this weekend in Washington, D.C.

“The military has become politicized,” said Banks. “General Milley is the most political general that we’ve had in charge of the military, and he’s destroying public trust in the process.”

A new public opinion poll released by the Ronald Reagan Institute this week shows that only 56 percent of Americans have “a great deal of trust and confidence” in the military, which is down from 70 percent in 2018.

Banks has prioritized restoring faith in the military and created the “anti-woke” caucus.

“Seriously, I made myself the chairman of it,” he said. “I really like the title. I get my colleagues together and we’ve been working on strategies to confront wokeism, and we’ve made the military our top priority.”

According to the data, 13% of the people who lack confidence in the U.S. military cited “political leadership” as a reason. In comparison, 9% said “scandals, sexual assault, lies or cover-ups”, and 8% felt that the military was too expensive and had the wrong priorities.

Banks said that the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act includes an amendment that allows service members who were fired for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine to regain their jobs.