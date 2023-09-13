Listen Live
Comedian Adam Sandler Performing in Indianapolis Later this Year

Published on September 13, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS-Comedian Adam Sandler will be performing in Indianapolis later this year as part of “The I Missed You Tour.”

He will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Wednesday November 15.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday September 15.

This tour goes through 25 cities in North America.

 

