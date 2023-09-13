Boone County Named Indiana Community of the Year By Chamber of Commerce

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.–The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named Boone County the 2023 NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year.

“You cannot look at the game-changing transformation that is yet ongoing in the county and not be excited and inspired by what it means for the residents, businesses and the state,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar.

At a ceremony on Wednesday, Brock Hesler with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said companies in Boone County have added nearly 2,000 jobs in the last three years and the quality of life there keeps improving.

“Boone County has landed expansion deals totaling close to $800 million in recent years. That speaks volumes for companies liking what they see when they get here,” said Hesler.

Among them include the following:

-Ken’s Foods in Lebanon – $30 million (announced yesterday)

-NewCold in Lebanon – $150 million (announced only months after completing its first building in town)

-REGO-FIX in Whitestown – $3.6 million

-GR Brands (Graham Rahal) in Zionsville – groundbreaking of new headquarters

-FTIC (Fukai Toyotetsu Indiana Corporation) in Jamestown – multiple expansions

“There’s also a thriving small business presence that accounts for 80% of the local economy,” said Hesler.

The latest U.S. Census puts Boone County’s employment growth at 10%. Hesler says he’s also excited about the Big 4 Trail. That’s a developing rail-trail route across Boone County that will one day span 50 miles.

Hesler says Boone County leaders are also doing all they can to help people who had previously been in prison.

“We also applaud the county for the second chance initiatives for the formerly incarcerated workforce. It’s great to see the formalized effort from the Boone County EDC (Economic Development Corporation) to offer an educational series for this group to help them get back into the workforce and on the road to a better life,” said Hesler.

Boone County representatives will receive the NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year Award at the Indiana Chamber’s 34th Annual Awards Dinner, presented by Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield on November 14 at the Indiana Convention Center. The keynote speaker is former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy. A table of 10 starts at $1,995 and individual tickets are $195 each. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.indianachamber.com/ad or by calling (800) 824-6885.