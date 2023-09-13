Dr. Stokes Resigns as Superintendent from Hamilton Southeastern

Hamilton Southeastern Schools board members have accepted the resignation of superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes.

At an emergency meeting at 7 a.m. Wednesday the school board unanimously accepted Dr. Stokes’ resignation and separation agreement.

“I am grateful to HSE and the Fishers and Noblesville communities for my time here,” Dr. Stokes in a written statement released by the district. “The opportunity to serve as superintendent was one I never took lightly. As this shift in leadership commences, I am committed to supporting the district and feel confident that our staff, students and families will be in capable hands. The future is bright for HSE.”

Discussion of Dr. Stokes’ resignation started two weeks ago when her attorney approached the school board’s attorney.

The details of the former superintendent’s separation include paying Dr. Stokes her full salary for this year, which was supposed to be her final year with the district. She will also receive payment for unused sick time and has agreed to not sue the district.

President of the HSE School Board, Dawn Lang, said the goal of the board was to strengthen and unite the district.

“I want to express our profound thanks to Dr. Stokes and her leadership during this time,” Lang said in a statement read at the end of the meeting. “This is a crucial time during our district’s history and we are so grateful for her service and dedication to our district.”