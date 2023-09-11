Listen Live
Double Fatal Crash in Howard County Sunday

Published on September 11, 2023

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — An elder couple died after a crash in Howard County Sunday.

It was a quarter until 6 o’clock Sunday evening when Howard County dispatch got a call about a two-car crash. The crash happened on Touby Pike near County Road 325 North.

Detectives believe a red 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Cole Byrd, 20, of Kempton, hit a golf cart going northbound. Richard Calloway, 83, and Elaine Calloway, 75, were driving the golf cart. Richard died from his injuries while still at the crash site.

Elaine Calloway was flown to the hospital, where she eventually passed away as well.

Cole Byrd was also taken to the hospital and had a blood draw taken. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

If you have any information, you can call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip through http://www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov

