Colts Season Opener Excites Fans in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts open their 2023 regular season with a home game against their divisional rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, the two teams split the season series, each winning a game at home. Football fans in the Circle City spent Saturday night preparing for the game and visiting different restaurants and bars around the city.

Colts fans are looking forward to the debut of Quarterback Anthony Richardson. The team drafted Richardson from the University of Florida as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gayle Jackson-Stulle and her husband came from Fort Wayne to spend the night before attending Sunday’s season opener. She told WIBC she’s looking forward to seeing Anthony Richardson’s debut.

“We’re pretty excited to see what he does,” said Gayle Jackson-Stuller. “It’s going to be new, so it’s going to be nice to see what he does.”

Hundreds of Jaguars fans, including Bill Gist, traveled 878 miles to Indianapolis for the weekend. He said he’s excited about the team and always has a good time in Indy.

“This is my third time coming to an Indy game,” Gist said. “I love Indy. The Jags love coming to Indy, a great city.”

Robert sells beer at Lucas Oil Stadium. He’s witnessed the team’s ups and downs but is now optimistic with their exciting young quarterback.

“Defense wins games, but it’s all about the quarterback,” he said.