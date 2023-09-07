Hunter Biden will be Indicted on Gun Charges

Special counsel David Weiss plans on seeking an indictment against Hunter Biden relating to gun charges by the end of the month.

The President’s son had recently reached an agreement that would allow him to avoid prosecution over his felony gun possession charge. He had to meet certain requirements over a two-year period. However, his plea deal to resolve the two tax charges fell apart in court. Since then, the future of the gun deal has been in question.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.” The special counsel’s office said that in a court filing.

Prosecutors did not give a number on how many charges would be brought.

Hunter Biden got into all of this trouble by lying on a gun form. This happened while he was buying a revolver at Delaware gun shop. On the form, he lied saying he was not using, and was not addicted to, any illegal drugs, even though he was struggling with crack cocaine addiction at the time of the purchase.

It is a federal crime to lie on that ATF form or to possess a firearm as a drug user. Hunter Biden broke two laws.

Weiss has been leading the investigation into the President’s son since 2018. His team has investigated potential felony tax evasion, illegal foreign lobbying, money laundering and other matters, largely tied to Hunter Biden’s overseas business deals.

The probe seemed to be dying down in June, but in July it all fell apart.

A two-pronged agreement was made where Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors and enter into a “diversion agreement,” where the gun charge would be dropped in two years if he passed drug tests and stayed out of legal trouble. The federal judge overseeing the case was not a fan of the deal, and it all came crashing down.

Weiss is now planning on indicting Hunter Biden on the gun charges. He has not made a decision on whether or not to charge him with tax crimes.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the latest Hunter Biden development, click the link below.