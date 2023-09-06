Listen Live
New Facility Will Create Jobs in Northwest Indiana

Published on September 6, 2023

Solar panels

Source: Photo: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg via Getty Images

HEBRON, Ind. – Dozens of new jobs may be available in northwest Indiana by 2028, thanks to the construction of a cold storage facility.

United States Cold Storage (USCS) has said that it plans to build a facility in Hebron, Indiana.  The organization will be putting more than $120 million toward the project.

The new facility – which is expected to sit on 110 acres of land near Highway 2 and Colorado Street – will offer refrigerated warehousing and more.  And, USCS intends to power the warehouse with solar panels.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg said this decision “reflects the company’s confidence in our skilled Hoosier workforce and in the northwest Indiana community.”

According to current estimates, the facility will be finished by May of 2025.

