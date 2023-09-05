Charges Filed Against Men Who Stole Gaming Cards from Gen Con

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has formally filed charges against the two New York men who stole nearly $300,000 dollars of “Magic: The Gathering” gaming cards.

Andrew Giaume, 30, and Thomas Dunbar, 30, of New York, are facing felony charges for the theft of the cards.

A probable cause affidavit acquired by News 8 says on Aug. 2, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives were informed of a merchandise theft at the Indiana Convention Center during Gen Con Indy 2023.

Officers spoke with the owner of Pastimes, Inc., a gaming and comic store in Illinois. The owner informed detectives that an entire pallet stacked with boxes containing “Magic: The Gathering” and “Dungeons and Dragons” books and cards had been stolen from their booth area on Aug. 1.

The owner estimated the value of the stolen merchandise to value around $260,000.

When viewing security camera footage, detectives saw two men acquire a pallet jack, steal a pallet of “Magic: The Gathering” cards, and move them to an area behind a black curtain. The theft happened before the convention started, while vendors were setting up displays.

Further video footage shows the men pulling the loaded pallet into the State Parking Garage around 4 p.m. on Aug. 1.

The men are seen six minutes later leaving the parking garage with an empty cart. Later, they are shown carrying empty cardboard boxes near the skywalk entrance of the garage.

Officers later saw footage of the men entering and leaving the parking garage in a red 2023 Nissan Murano rental car with a New York license plate.

Stills taken from security cameras show the red Nissan driving through Plainfield, Indiana, with what appeared to be cardboard boxes in the back seat.

Detectives spoke further with vendors who were at Gen Con and identified Dunbar and Giaume as potential suspects. Officers learned that the men were not listed as vendors at the convention and had no reason to be at the convention center on Aug. 1, the probable cause says.

Lawyers representing Dunbar and Giaume contacted IMPD on Aug. 15 regarding the investigation. IMPD later informed them that the case would be presented to the Marion County prosecutor for consideration.

Investigators requested the assistance of New York State Police to locate the merchandise.

On Aug. 25, New York State Police troopers located the 115 stolen boxes of gaming cards and books from Gen Con. The merchandise is being held in New York City until it can be transported back to Indianapolis.

Hearings for Dunbar and Giaume are set for Wednesday.