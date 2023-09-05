Steven Curtis Chapman Brings Christmas Tour to Indiana

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Even if you are not quite in the spirit, you may want to know that Steven Curtis Chapman will be bringing his “Acoustic Christmas” tour to Brown County this winter.
Known for hit songs like “Don’t Lose Heart,” “Cinderella,” and “Dive,” the Christian singer/songwriter will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Sunday, December 10th.
Tickets are expected to go on sale this Friday at browncountymusiccenter.com or ticketmaster.com. You can also purchase tickets by calling the Brown County Music Center box office at 812-988-5323.
Learn more about upcoming shows here.
