Listen Live
Local News

Steven Curtis Chapman Brings Christmas Tour to Indiana

Published on September 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Steven Curtis Chapman In Concert

Source: Adam Bettcher / Getty

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Even if you are not quite in the spirit, you may want to know that Steven Curtis Chapman will be bringing his “Acoustic Christmas” tour to Brown County this winter.

Known for hit songs like “Don’t Lose Heart,” “Cinderella,” and “Dive,” the Christian singer/songwriter will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Sunday, December 10th.

Tickets are expected to go on sale this Friday at browncountymusiccenter.com or ticketmaster.com.  You can also purchase tickets by calling the Brown County Music Center box office at 812-988-5323.

Learn more about upcoming shows here.

Steven Curtis Chapman In Concert

Source: Adam Bettcher / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Celebrity News Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close