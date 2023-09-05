Texas is Protecting Children

The state of Texas took a step in protecting children, as they pushed forward a law limiting gender affirming care.

It is no longer legal in Texas to mutilate children. They joined 17 other states in restricting transgender minors from accessing puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

Governor Greg Abbott officially signed the law into effect on Friday September 1.

As always, when Republicans do something right, leftist have to come in and protest. Opposing legal groups have vowed to sue to stop the new law from taking effect.

“Cruelty has always been the point,” said Emmett Schelling, executive director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas. “It’s not shocking that this governor would sign SB14 right at the beginning of Pride (Month); however, this will not stop trans people from continuing to exist with authenticity — as we always have.”

The Transgender Education Network of Texas is not the only organization fighting the recently passed law. The ACLU of Texas is getting in on the fight as well.

“Transgender people have always been here and will always be here,” Ash Hall, policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas, said Friday. “Our trans youth deserve a world where they can shine alongside their peers, and we will keep advocating for that world in and out of the courts.”

