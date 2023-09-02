Hoosiers Fall in Home Opener to Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier football team started its season with a 23-3 loss to 3rd ranked Ohio State on Saturday.
Ohio State took a 7-0 lead on seven-yard touchdown run by Miyan Williams in the first quarter and never trailed in the victory. Williams would score another rushing touchdown late in the game.
The play of Indiana’s special teams kept them in the game. Hoosier punter James Evans had a 54 yard punt average on six punts. Chris Freeman booted through a 42 yard field goal to make it 7-3 in the second quarter.
Ohio State finished with 380 yards to Indiana’s 153. Ohio State had 22 first downs. Indiana had 10.
Indiana takes on Indiana State September 8. Kickoff is at 7 pm. Pregame coverage begins at 6 on 93.1 WIBC.
