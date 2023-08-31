IMPD: Man Shot & Killed on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being shot Thursday afternoon.
Indianapolis Metro Police say the man was shot at a Speedway gas station near East 10th Street and North Mitthoefer Road. Detectives believe the shooting happened just outside of the entrance.
The victim eventually died at the hospital. The man has not been identified, as of Thursday evening.
There’s no word on any suspects or motive. If you know anything about Thursday’s fatal shooting, give police a call.
