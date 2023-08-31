Pete Buttigieg Stops in Indianapolis to Speak With Local Union

INDIANAPOLIS — The Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend Mayor, Pete Buttigieg came to visit Indianapolis on Thursday. Buttigieg spoke with the Steel Metal Workers Local 20 union.

In his speech Buttigieg touted the effectiveness of the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” often referred to as the bipartisan infrastructure bill and its effectiveness in creating jobs for Hoosiers and families across the country.

The Transportation Secretary claimed in his speech that there are more apprentices in construction jobs right now than at any other time in modern history. He also stated that the bills updated rules for unions would mean better wages for workers.

Buttigieg said that the bill creates a lot of challenges moving forward. According to him, where there was once a problem finding work, there will now be a problem finding workers to go with the 37,000 infrastructure projects funded.

Secretary Buttigieg closed with remarks on how union jobs have the power to rebuild the fabric of society in America. He stated that one good union career could change the trajectory of a family. Making home ownership and education possible for families all across America.